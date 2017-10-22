PHOENIX (AP) — Trial begins this week for a former Mesa, Arizona, police officer charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of an unarmed man at a hotel.

Philip Brailsford fatally shot Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas, as officers were responding to a call that someone was pointing a rifle out a hotel window.

Brailsford says the shooting was justified because he believed Shaver was reaching for a gun during the encounter.

No gun was found on Shaver’s body.

Two pellet rifles that were related to Shaver’s pest control job were later found in Shaver’s room.

A detective who investigated the shooting says Shaver wasn’t voicing threats and that he didn’t see anything that would have prevented officers from simply handcuffing Shaver.

Brailsford was later fired for policy violations.