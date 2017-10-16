BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal trial is set to begin for five men accused of operating a heroin ring protected by a Baltimore police officer.

Detective Momodu Gondo pleaded guilty last week to charges of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin.

The drug trafficking case led investigators to an alleged racketeering conspiracy by Baltimore police officers to rob and extort drug dealers.

Four officers face federal prison sentences after pleading guilty to racketeering. Another four are slated to go on trial next year. More than 100 people they arrested have been cleared of criminal charges or freed because their cases hinged on the word of the officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Gondo is expected to testify against suspected during boss Antonio Shropshire during the trial.

