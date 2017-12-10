MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman is scheduled to go to trial on charges related to the death of her son, who froze to death earlier this year.

The News Herald of Morganton reports that 24-year-old Jamie Basinger faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Her trial is scheduled to start Monday.

Authorities say her son, 3-year-old Landyn, was found frozen to death March 15th on the front porch of his home in Morganton. Temperatures that morning were in the 20s with a wind chill.

A warrant says Basinger told Burke County sheriff’s deputies that she last saw her son at 10:30 p.m. March 14th when she put him to bed. It also says Basinger tested positive for several illegal substances.

Landyn celebrated his third birthday the day before he was found dead.

___

Information from: The News Herald, http://www.morganton.com