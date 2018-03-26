AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man charged with trying to assassinate a Texas judge had photos of her car and electronic searches for her home address in his cellphone.
Trial began Monday in Austin for Chimene Onyeri. He’s charged with attempted murder and other counts in the November 2015 shooting of state District Judge Julie Kocurek. She survived.
Authorities say Onyeri wanted Kocurek dead to avoid going to prison on a probation violation. He had been before the judge about a month earlier.
The judge’s teenage son testified he drove the family home from a high school football game. He says he had gotten out of the car to move a bag of leaves from the driveway when a man wearing black approached and fired.
Onyeri has pleaded not guilty.