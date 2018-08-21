VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A trial has begun for a former University of South Dakota football player accused of attempted rape.
The Argus Leader reports that jury selection began Monday for 22-year-old Dale Williamson. He’s charged with attempted second-degree rape stemming from an October 2017 incident.
Police allege Williamson and fellow player Danny Rambo entered a bedroom where a woman was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her at the off-campus residence the three players shared.
Williamson is from Donalsonville, Georgia. He’s denied being involved or even being in the room during the incident .
Rambo pleaded guilty in March to sexual contact without consent and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail.
Williamson is also facing a rape charge for a separate alleged incident in March 2017.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com