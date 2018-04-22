JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A disgraced former Arizona legislator accused of killing a man during a hunting and fishing trip in Alaska is set to stand trial this week.

Prosecutors say Mark Desimone shot Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales in May 2016 after a day that included drinking outside of Juneau. They have not disclosed an alleged motive.

Jury selection is expected to start Monday.

Court documents filed by prosecutors said Rosales appeared to have been shot twice in the back of the head as he sat on a picnic bench removing his boots.

Desimone had a brief political career in Arizona, winning a state House seat in 2006 but resigning before his first term ended after being arrested in a domestic dispute with his then-wife.