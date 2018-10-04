MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A trial is set in the fatal shooting of a Memphis, Tennessee, police officer three years ago.

Court records show 32-year-old Tremaine Wilbourn is set to stand trial starting Oct. 29 in state court on first-degree murder and other charges in Officer Sean Bolton’s killing in August 2015.

Wilbourn has pleaded not guilty. Authorities said Wilbourn shot Bolton several times while Bolton was attempting to detain him. Police said the 33-year-old Bolton interrupted a drug deal in a car Wilbourn was sitting in.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty if Wilbourn is convicted.

Bolton is one of four Memphis police officers killed in the line of duty since July 2011.

Wilbourn already has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on weapons charges in Bolton’s killing.