INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — An Aug. 8 trial start has been scheduled for a woman accused of killing her former husband in northeast Iowa’s Buchanan County.

Court records say 32-year-old Hillary Hunziker has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. She’s accused of stabbing to death Jason Hunziker at his home northwest of Independence.

A criminal complaint says a child called 911 early on Nov. 6 and said, “My mom just stabbed my dad.” That was followed by a call from Jason Hunziker, who said his former wife had stabbed him. The complaint says deputies later found Jason Hunziker dead in the home.

On Monday her attorney filed notice of Hillary Hunziker’s intent to rely on a defense of insanity and/or diminished responsibility. Judge Andrea Dryer ruled last week that Hunziker was mentally competent for trial.