COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Trial has been set later this summer for a Texas man shot by western Iowa officer after allegedly leading police on a chase and ramming police vehicles.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that a preliminary hearing was held Friday for 28-year-old Clifton Wade, of Zavalla, Texas. Wade is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on an officer and other counts for the May 1 incident.

Wade’s arraignment has been set for June 25, and his trial is set for July 31.

Council Bluffs police say Wade sped off when officers tried to stop his pickup at a closed construction site and later intentionally rammed two police cruisers. One officer then shot him.

Wade was taken to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, for treatment and later released and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he remains on $500,000 bond.

