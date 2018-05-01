SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A July trial has been scheduled for a Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in Sioux City.

Court records show a written plea of not guilty was filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court for 20-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska.

Her trial is set to begin July 10. The charge: first-degree murder.

She’s accused of stabbing 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8. Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.