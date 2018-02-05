JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Florida man accused of abducting, raping and killing an 8-year-old girl in 2013.
Donald James Smith, 61, is scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.
Smith is accused of killing Cherish Perrywinkle after luring her family to Wal-Mart in June 2013 with promises to buy food and clothing. Cherish’s mother called 911 after she began to suspect Smith had left with the girl.
In a Florida Times-Union report , Medical Examiner Valerie Rao said in pre-trial testimony that Cherish suffered “extremely shocking” injuries.
Smith faces the death penalty if convicted. Court records show he has a criminal record that dates to the 1970s. He is being represented by public defenders.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com