JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Florida man accused of abducting, raping and killing an 8-year-old girl in 2013.

Donald James Smith, 61, is scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.

Smith is accused of killing Cherish Perrywinkle after luring her family to Wal-Mart in June 2013 with promises to buy food and clothing. Cherish’s mother called 911 after she began to suspect Smith had left with the girl.

In a Florida Times-Union report , Medical Examiner Valerie Rao said in pre-trial testimony that Cherish suffered “extremely shocking” injuries.

Smith faces the death penalty if convicted. Court records show he has a criminal record that dates to the 1970s. He is being represented by public defenders.

