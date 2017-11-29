MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of stabbing to death his grandparents in the Mason City home he shared with them has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show 25-year-old Codie Matz entered the plea Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 23. He remains in Cerro Gordo County Jail, pending $1 million bail.

Authorities say he killed 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart. Officers found their bodies Nov. 7. Matz was arrested later that day in Bondurant, a Des Moines suburb.