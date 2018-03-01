SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury trial has been set for a Utah man accused of running an international drug ring.
The Deseret News reports the trial for Aaron Michael Shamo of Cottonwood Heights is set for a four-week period beginning Aug. 20.
Shamo’s attorney, Greg Skordas, noted Shamo, who has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges, now has been in custody for 15 months.
Attorneys for some of the Shamo’s alleged accomplices indicated Wednesday in court that they are negotiating deals with prosecutors.
Details about the potential plea agreements were not discussed.
Shamo is accused of manufacturing fake prescription-drug pills in his home and selling them on the darknet — an area of the internet often used for illegal activity — to thousands of people all over the country, at one point raking in $2.8 million in less than a year.
