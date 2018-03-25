TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona assistant track and field coach is scheduled to go on trial this week in a Tucson court.

Craig Carter was arrested in May 2015 on domestic violence charges involving a female student-athlete.

He’s accused of choking the woman and threatening her with a box cutter and is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jury selection is set for Tuesday in Pima County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say if Carter is convicted on both charges, he could be facing a prison sentence of up to 23 years.

The trial has been rescheduled three times and Carter also rejected a plea deal.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Carter and the woman were in a years-long sexual relationship that only he maintains was consensual.

