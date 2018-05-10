SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An August trial has been scheduled for a Sioux City dealer accused of tampering with odometers on vehicles he was selling.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 37-year-old Francisco Hurtado has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to six counts of fraudulent practices. His trial is set to start Aug. 21.

Authorities say Hurtado lives in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and owns Siouxland Auto Sales in Sioux City. Iowa investigators say they found odometers in high-mileage vehicles had been rolled down to increase the vehicles’ value.

Court records say Hurtado acknowledged replacing odometer clusters on some vehicles. The records say, however, that Hurtado had not followed Iowa law in resetting the replaced odometers to zero or to the original mileage, nor placing a notice on the dashboards noting that the odometer clusters had been replaced.

