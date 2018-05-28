JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A fall trial date has been set for two Arkansas residents accused of recording sex acts at public locations.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that according to an order in Craighead County Circuit Court, the jury trial for Trumann residents Leslie Sessions and Derek Calloway is set to begin Sept. 24. A Sept. 17 plea deadline was set.
Each faces three counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct; three counts of sale, possession or distribution of obscene film; and three counts of promoting obscene performance.
Police say the two, arrested in July, are believed to have filmed sex acts in Jonesboro at a restaurant, in a home improvement store parking lot, at a nature center and at a park.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
Authorities say the pair promoted the video recordings on social media.