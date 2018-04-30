MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for a former Hastings police officer accused of hitting and kicking his wife and slapping and kicking his mother.

Court records say 27-year-old Cody Bland has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault, assault, and interfering with a public service device. Bland’s trial is set to begin July 12.

The records say Bland’s wife told officers that Bland kicked, shoved and tackled her at their Hastings home Oct. 30. She managed to summon some of her husband’s relatives for help after he took her cellphone. His mother says he slapped and kicked her after she arrived.

The trial has been moved to Kearney County Court in Minden.

Bland had been on the Hastings force for four years. He resigned in November.