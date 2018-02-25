KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The murder trial for an Alaska man accused of killing his girlfriend has been scheduled for Aug. 8, but the man’s defense attorney has asked for the trial not to be held on Prince of Wales Island.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports that the trial for 29-year-old Albert Macasaet III, who’s accused of killing 27-year-old Judylee Guthrie in July 2016, was scheduled on Friday.
Macasaet’s attorney Jay Hochberg has requested the trail be held off the island, saying the small community of Klawock could be biased against his client. He also highlighted an assault of Macasaet’s father that took place after Guthrie’s death.
Macasaet was indicted in 2016. He engaged in a 10-hour standoff with law enforcement before being arrested.
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com