FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — One of three people accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl faces trial next week in Fond du Lac County.

Eighteen-year-old Tory Tuinstra is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, exposing himself to a child and bail jumping. Fond du Lac police began investigating the case last August when a citizen expressed concern about the girl’s welfare.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin says 41-year-old Shane Berg and 40-year-old Ellen Neumann are also charged in the case. A criminal complaint says the girl told investigators she was sexually assaulted beginning when she was a kindergartener last year.

Court records say Tuinstra told detectives the lifestyle in the house was one of dominant-submissive relationships.

Berg faces a trial in January. No further court activity is currently scheduled for Neumann.

Information from: The Reporter Media, http://www.fdlreporter.com