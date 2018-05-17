ODGEN, Utah (AP) — The jury trial for a former nurse accused of causing a hepatitis C outbreak at Utah hospitals will be rescheduled for a third time.
The Standard-Examiner reports 51-year-old Elet Neilson is accused of spreading hepatitis C through McKay-Dee and Davis hospitals in Ogden and Layton.
She was charged with eight counts of tampering with a consumer product and eight counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.
Neilson has pleaded not guilty.
Neilson’s lawyers filed a motion on Monday to move the jury trial for a third time.
The lawyers say they need more time to review new discovery documents that they received May 9.
Judge Dee Benson signed off on the motion on Thursday.

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net