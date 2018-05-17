ODGEN, Utah (AP) — The jury trial for a former nurse accused of causing a hepatitis C outbreak at Utah hospitals will be rescheduled for a third time.

The Standard-Examiner reports 51-year-old Elet Neilson is accused of spreading hepatitis C through McKay-Dee and Davis hospitals in Ogden and Layton.

She was charged with eight counts of tampering with a consumer product and eight counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.

Neilson has pleaded not guilty.

Neilson’s lawyers filed a motion on Monday to move the jury trial for a third time.

The lawyers say they need more time to review new discovery documents that they received May 9.

Judge Dee Benson signed off on the motion on Thursday.

