Share story

By
The Associated Press

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — The trial of a mother accused in the overdose death of her daughter has been rescheduled.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the trial of 34-year-old Misty Frazier will now start June 26. It had been set to begin on Tuesday.

Frazier is charged with child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.

Prosecutors say an autopsy shows the girl died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police say the child did not have a prescription for that medication.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com

The Associated Press