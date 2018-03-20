PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The trial of a Virginia city council member accused of fraud and forgery has been postponed.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Councilman Mark Whitaker’s trial was supposed to start Wednesday but has been rescheduled to a later date.

Whitaker was indicted last year following an investigation into New Bethel Baptist Church — where he serves as assistant pastor — its development company and its defunct credit union.

Whitaker has pleaded not guilty and said the investigation is politically motivated. Whitaker and former Sheriff Bill Watson, who launched the investigation, are longtime political foes.

