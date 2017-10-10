COVINGTON, La. (AP) — The trial of a Louisiana woman facing a DWI charge from an incident that occurred several months before she was accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway has been continued until Dec. 19.

Olivia Matte was scheduled for trial Tuesday in state district court in Covington in connection with her Dec. 7, 2016, arrest but the proceeding was postponed at her attorney’s request. The postponement marked the second time the trial was delayed. It had originally been scheduled for May 9.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Tuesday’s scheduled case stemmed from her second of three DWI arrests, which happened about three months before the fatal March 23 accident that claimed the life of 37-year-old James Blackmond, of Columbia, Mississippi.

Charges in that case are pending.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com