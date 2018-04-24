COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government is opposing a man’s request to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge of harassing an Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.
A criminal affidavit filed last year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by Russell Martin, who was a Delaware County deputy and is now the county sheriff.
Young pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to a charge of cyberstalking. Sentencing is scheduled for May 1. Young faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutor Jessica Kim said in a court filing on Tuesday that Young waited too long to withdraw the plea and is only now asserting his innocence after months of acknowledging his guilt.
