MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The trial of a West Virginia woman accused of setting fires that killed her two sons has been rescheduled again.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports 30-year-old Molly Jo Delgado was indicted last May on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first degree arson for the fatal fires. A criminal complaint says Delgado says she lit fires on each child’s bed, locked their door from the outside and left.

Delgado’s attorney Andrew S. Arnold requested the reschedule Monday to give him time to “prepare all defenses.” It’s been set for June.

Delgado’s preliminary trial was postponed last March because Arnold joined the case, and the jury trial was postponed in October as he wanted Delgado to undergo psychological evaluation.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/