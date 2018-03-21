TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The murder trial of the Danish inventor accused of torturing and killing a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip has resumed after a two-week hiatus, with testimony from the defendant.
Peter Madsen, who is accused of either cutting Kim Wall’s throat or strangling her on his submarine, took the stand at the Copenhagen City Court Wednesday.
Madsen, 47, again strongly denied killing Wall, asserting to prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen that “I’ve never been violent to any human being — and no dead human being either,” and refused assertions he was sexually attracted to Wall.
Prosecutors claim that Madsen tied up Wall and stabbed her several times before killing and dismembering her on his Nautilus submarine in August.
The trial ends April 25, with a verdict expected the same day.