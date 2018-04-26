GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal trial is set next month for a 21-year-old man charged with fatally stabbing another man after a wedding last July in East Glacier.

William Arocha Jr. was already convicted of assault and negligent endangerment in Blackfeet Tribal Court for the July 5 death of 35-year-old Shane LaPlant of Browning.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Arocha was sentenced to one year and nine months in jail and ordered to pay $775,000 in restitution to the victim’s family. Tribal prosecutor Dawn Gray says restitution is the purpose for the tribal court conviction, because someone who takes a life is responsible to the victim’s family for the rest of their life.

Arocha faces a federal trial on May 7 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say LaPlant was stabbed at least two-dozen times.

