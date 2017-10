IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa City taxi driver has been moved to Scott County.

A judge agreed with defense attorneys that pretrial publicity harmed Curtis Jones’ chances for an unbiased jury in Johnson County. The 41-year-old has pleaded not guilty to robbery and first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 46-year-old Ricky Lillie, whose body was found June 28 in his cab.

Jones’ trial in Davenport is scheduled to begin April 9.