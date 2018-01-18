GRETNA, La. (AP) — After two days of weather-related delays, the trial of the man who fatally shot former NFL football player Joe McKnight in 2016 is about to resume.
Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in McKnight’s death.
His trial opened Tuesday in a New Orleans suburb with jury selection. Icy weather caused the courthouse to close Wednesday and Thursday.
The courthouse was scheduled to re-open Friday, when opening arguments could begin.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
The shooting followed a traffic confrontation. Police said the men cut each other off in traffic on a New Orleans bridge and on roads in neighboring Jefferson Parish. The vehicles had stopped and McKnight was standing outside Gasser’s car when he was shot. Gasser’s attorneys say McKnight was the aggressor and are expected to pursue a self-defense argument.