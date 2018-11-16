BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The trial for an Idaho man accused of stabbing nine people at or near a birthday party, including a 3-year-old girl who later died, has been pushed back.

The Idaho Statesman reports Judge Nancy Baskin on Thursday agreed to move Timmy Earl Kinner Jr.’s trial to Jan. 13, 2020. It was previously set to begin Jan. 31, 2019.

Kinner’s attorneys requested the trial date be changed, arguing that it would take a year to prepare for a high-profile death penalty case. The prosecution didn’t object.

Defense attorney David Smethers listed numerous reasons, including needing to get “all kinds of experts,” a challenge to the grand jury transcript and motions related to the indictment. He also referenced Kinner’s extensive criminal history in other states, including Tennessee and California.

