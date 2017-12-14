LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Closing arguments are set in a trial for a western Wisconsin man accused of fatally beating his wife and trying to conceal her death by staging a car accident.

The defense called family and friends to the stand on the eighth day of the trial for Todd Kendhammer in La Crosse County Wednesday. He’s charged in the September 2016 death of Barbara Kendhammer.

Court documents allege that Kendhammer told investigators he and his wife were in a car when a pipe fell from a flatbed truck and struck his wife. But a medical examiner said the woman had extensive blunt-impact injuries on her head and neck that were inconsistent with such an accident.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.