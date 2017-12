DALLAS (AP) — The January trial for a white former suburban Dallas police officer fired and charged with murder after killing an unarmed black teen has been delayed.

The trial for Roy Oliver was set to begin Jan. 22 but a judge granted a motion by defense attorneys to delay its start until June 25.

Prosecutors say Oliver fired in April into a moving car carrying five black teenagers, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

In court documents, Oliver has said that he and his partner were in fear for their lives when the car carrying the teens sped past them.

Oliver was fired in May for violating department policies and later indicted on a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.