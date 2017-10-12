CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — The trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl has been postponed.
David Eisenhauer, of Columbia, Maryland, was scheduled to stand trial next month in the 2016 killing of Nicole Lovell of Blacksburg.
The Roanoke Times reports that a judge on Wednesday granted a request from Eisenhauer’s lawyers to put off the trial for several months.
His defense team won a delay after one of his lawyers said during a court hearing Wednesday that forensic experts need time to review raw data from at least 17 phones, computers and other electronic devices in the case.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline
Natalie Keepers, of Laurel, Maryland, also a former Virginia Tech student, is charged with being an accessory. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com