CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — The trial dates and venue have been set for a teenage suspect in a fatal New Mexico library shooting.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the teen will be tried as an adult on charges including first-degree murder in a month-long trial set to begin March 18, 2019, in the Chaves County Courthouse in Roswell.

The teen was 16 when authorities say he killed two and injured four in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

Defense attorney Stephen Taylor looks to transfer the teen, now 17, from the Curry County Juvenile Detention Center to an adolescent treatment facility in Albuquerque while he awaits trial.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb says she intends to oppose that with a pre-trial detention motion within five days of Taylor’s filing on the matter.

