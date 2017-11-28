ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana priest facing 500 counts of possession of child pornography goes on trial Feb. 5.

The Advertiser reports the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court’s criminal department said attorneys had agreed by phone Monday to reschedule the Rev. F. David Broussard’s trial. He was scheduled Monday to appear before state District Judge Vincent J. Borne, but an apparent scheduling conflict with Broussard’s defense attorney, Thomas Guilbeau, led to the new date.

Meanwhile, Broussard remains free on $25,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Broussard was arrested in July 2016 after a repair technician found more than 500 images of child sex abuse on Broussard’s personal computer. Following his arrest, he was suspended from his priestly duties at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge.

