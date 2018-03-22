MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for a police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Montgomery, Alabama.
A court order released Thursday says Aaron Cody Smith will go on trial Aug. 13. A hearing in the case is set for a few days earlier.
Smith is charged in the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn, who authorities say was walking in his neighborhood when Smith shot him. The confrontation began when the officer stopped Gunn shortly after 3 a.m.
Smith’s attorney says the officer is innocent. The defense has portrayed the white officer as a victim of racial prejudice since Montgomery is mostly black and the man who was killed was black.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Battle of species pits protected sea lions vs. fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest