SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with providing the heroin that led to a teenage girl’s fatal overdose is now scheduled to start early next year.
The Republican newspaper reports that a judge on Tuesday set a trial date of Jan. 5 for 22-year-old Seth Lombard-Hawthorne.
The Westfield man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the February 2016 death of 16-year-old high school junior Lillian Anderson. He has pleaded not guilty.
The pair had worked together at a fast food restaurant.
Lombard-Hawthorne’s lawyer successfully argued that evidence seized from her client’s car and cellphone, as well as his DNA sample, cannot be used at trial.
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/