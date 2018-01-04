DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A third trial has been scheduled for an Illinois man charged with the 1990 killing of a 9-year-old girl in Iowa.

Court records say a judge set the trial starting date of Aug. 28 in Waterloo for Stanley Liggins. Liggins’ trial has been moved to Black Hawk County to avoid pretrial publicity in Scott County. The date of his third trial has been pushed back several times.

Juries have twice convicted Liggins in the death of Jennifer Lewis, who disappeared from her Rock Island, Illinois, neighborhood. Her burned remains were found near a Davenport elementary school in September 1990.

The Iowa Supreme Court overturned Liggins’ 1993 conviction. In November 2013 the Iowa Court of Appeals vacated Liggins’ second conviction.