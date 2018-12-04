TORONTO (AP) — The case of a man accused of driving a van into pedestrians in Toronto and killing 10 people is set to begin in February 2020.
Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill, Ontario, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23 attack.
Justice John McMahon on Tuesday scheduled the trial for Feb. 3, 2020. He set aside up to four months for it.
Authorities haven’t disclosed a motive. But they have said Minassian posted a message on social media referencing a misogynistic online community before he plowed a rental van into crowds of pedestrians. Eight of the 10 killed were women.
Minassian wasn’t present in court for Tuesday’s hearing. Minassian lawyer Boris Bytensky says it’s too early to talk about a plea.