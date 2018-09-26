BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors in Mississippi insist they’re trying the right man for an awful crime, the killing of a woman who was set on fire on a backroad.
But the first day of the murder retrial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by emergency workers who said a dying Jessica Chambers told them “Eric” had attacked her.
Prosecutors tried to deflect that testimony with a speech pathologist who said Chambers was burned too badly to speak clearly.
They’re promising evidence linking that will prove Tellis murdered Chambers, including cellphone locations, DNA on a keychain, Tellis’ own statements and a witness who may testify that she picked up Tellis that night near where Chambers was burned.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt VIEW
- Mormon women’s group aims call for probe of Kavanaugh allegations at LDS senators
Defense lawyers are urging jurors to trust the emergency workers testimony’ about the victim’s last word.