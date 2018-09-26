Share story

By
The Associated Press

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors in Mississippi insist they’re trying the right man for an awful crime, the killing of a woman who was set on fire on a backroad.

But the first day of the murder retrial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by emergency workers who said a dying Jessica Chambers told them “Eric” had attacked her.

Prosecutors tried to deflect that testimony with a speech pathologist who said Chambers was burned too badly to speak clearly.

They’re promising evidence linking that will prove Tellis murdered Chambers, including cellphone locations, DNA on a keychain, Tellis’ own statements and a witness who may testify that she picked up Tellis that night near where Chambers was burned.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Defense lawyers are urging jurors to trust the emergency workers testimony’ about the victim’s last word.

The Associated Press