SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A prosecutor is telling jurors that a young girl’s testimony about being raped by three men while her mother was in a nearby garage smoking methamphetamine should be sufficient to find the men guilty.

Uintah County attorney Mark Thomas made his plea to jurors during closing arguments Tuesday in Salt Lake City following a five-day trial. The now 11-year-old girl testified last week that the men grabbed and sexually assaulted her at a rural home in 2016.

Defense lawyer Loni DeLand argued that a lack of physical evidence should cause jurors to doubt the girl’s story. DeLand said that the girl was copying a story fabricated by her paranoid mother.

The three defendants are 38-year-old Larson RonDeau, 28-year-old Randall Flatlip and 31-year-old Jerry Flatlip.