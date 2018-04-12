BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The murder trial has begun for a man accused of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend.

The Daily Camera reports that attorneys made their opening statements Thursday morning to a jury of 16 people in the case of 33-year-old Adam Densmore, who is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Boulder resident Ashley Mead.

Densmore has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mead was last seen February 2017 and reported missing two days later along with her 1-year-old daughter with Densmore. Densmore and the child were found in Oklahoma. Mead’s torso was later found in a suitcase in Oklahoma. No other remains have been found.

Prosecutors believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered at Densmore’s parents’ house in Louisiana.