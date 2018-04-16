SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A jury in the state of Georgia has been chosen to hear the case of a man charged with killing a U.S. Army officer in 2004.

The Savannah News reports that testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the case against 34-year-old Deon Monroe Jones. He is charged in the killing of 27-year-old Army Capt. Scott Corwin during a botched armed robbery in downtown Savannah.

Corwin was unarmed when he was shot to death while walking his girlfriend home after a night out. He was stationed at Fort Stewart and was scheduled to be sent to Iraq.

Jones has pleaded not guilty and is in custody in the Chatham County Jail.

Nine women and three men were chosen as jurors Monday in Chatham County Superior Court.