ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The trial has started for an Alaska man accused in the killing of a 16-year-old boy near Palmer.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Dominic Johnson is the second to go to trial of four people charged in the November 2016 death of David Grunwald.

A Palmer jury convicted Erick Almandinger earlier this year of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other counts in the death of Grunwald.

Austin Barrett and Brad Renfro are scheduled to go to trial next year.

Prosecutors in court Monday described the group as “wannabe gang members,” saying they ambushed Grunwald, who was later shot in the head in a remote area near the Knik River.

Johnson’s attorney Lyle Stohler told jurors to look past the emotion surrounding the case and listen closely to the evidence.

The Associated Press