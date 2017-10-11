EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene tow truck driver who has twice served prison time for sexual assaults is again accused of attacking a female.
The Register-Guard reports that a jury trial for 54-year-old Ricky LeVasseur began Wednesday. He is charged with single counts of first-degree kidnapping, sodomy and sexual abuse.
He is accused of approaching a woman in November 2015 wearing a ski mask, pushing her to the ground and threatening her. The woman told police that he offered to let her go in exchange for oral sex. She fought back and said he touched her bare breast, but she was able to escape.
LeVasseur’s attorney said text messages show his client was at home on the night of the incident.
If convicted, LeVasseur could be sentenced to life in prison as a third-felony sex offender.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com