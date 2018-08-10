CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection is starting in the trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities.
Honor student Hadiya Pendleton was with friends at a park 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Obama’s Chicago home when she was shot in January 2013.
Jury selection for the trial of Michael Ward and Kenneth Williams begins Friday. Testimony is expected to start as soon as Tuesday.
Following the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Hadiya’s passing, Obama pushed for gun reforms that Congress didn’t enact.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Rep. Devin Nunes, in secretly recorded tape, tells donors GOP majority is necessary to protect Trump: 'We're the only ones'
- Police: Alaska man, son caught on video killing bear, cubs
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer's sex-assault conviction
In his 2013 State of the Union address , Obama said Hadiya had become a symbol of the senseless gun violence in Chicago.