BOSTON (AP) — One side says Harvard University’s admissions process unfairly excludes academically talented Asian-Americans in favor of students from other races.
Harvard denies any discrimination and says it considers race as only one of many factors as they select from thousands of applicants a year.
Now, the case is going to trial .
Opening statements are scheduled Monday in federal court in Boston in the lawsuit brought by Virginia-based Students for Fair Admissions.
The case carries implications for many other colleges that also say they consider race to admit a diverse mix of students.