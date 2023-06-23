Arlene’s Flowers and Gifts, the Richland shop that lost a sprawling legal fight after its owner refused to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding, has a new LGBTQ+ friendly owner.

Kim Solheim bought Arlene’s from Barronelle Stutzman a year ago.

Solheim said she is starting a new chapter that puts the fractious history in the past. Today’s Arlene’s is inclusive, safe and welcoming to all customers, she said.

That specifically means LGBTQ+ customers and weddings. Solheim said she will happily provide bouquets and corsages for all celebrations.

“I want people to come in and experience the space and the energy. It is very special,” said Solheim, who spent the past year putting her imprint on the business at 1177 Lee Blvd.

She’s changed the decor and is working to cut waste, be more eco-friendly and develop relationships with women-owned businesses.

Advertising

Shortly after purchasing Arlene’s, she set its Google profile to “LGBTQ+ friendly,” quietly signaling a new start unbounded by Stutzman’s deeply held Christian views on same-sex marriage.

This week, she turned up the volume.

She released a statement on June 15 — midway through Pride Month — declaring her commitment to creating an inclusive space where Tri-Citians can find rainbow-themed arrangements to celebrate Pride, as well as red-themed ones for Juneteenth.

Solheim told the Tri-City Herald she was nervous about promoting her message in such a conservative community. An adviser encouraged her to lean into the change.

She’s mindful her message could set off the sort of backlash that turned some customers against Bud Light and Target, after each expressed support for LGBTQ+ customers.

“Am I afraid of that? I guess part of me is. It’s real. It’s stupid,” she said. “How neglectful to the human experience is that?”

Solheim grew up in Eltopia and moved to Pasco, where she attended Pasco High School.

Advertising

She followed what she described as a troubled path into adulthood. She said she gained sympathy for marginalized people because she personally did what she had to as a teen and young adult to survive.

Now, preparing to turn 55, she said there are elements of her life she regrets and others she’s proud of. Her history left her committed to treating everyone with dignity, and living the message drilled into her as a child: Everyone is a child of God.

“If that’s true, nothing else matters,” she said.

She draws a sharp line between herself and Stutzman, the woman at the center of a yearslong legal fight over religious liberty and state law ensuring freedom from discrimination.

Tri-City residents Curt Freed and Robert Ingersoll sued with help from the American Civil Liberties Union after Stutzman declined to provide flowers for their wedding. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson later sued as well.

The Washington State Supreme Court twice ruled she violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination, first on appeal from Benton County Superior Court and later on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stutzman abandoned the case in 2021 when the U.S. Supreme Court denied her request for review. She invited Solheim to buy the business soon after. Solheim also rents the building from Stutzman, a common retirement strategy for small-business owners.

Advertising

Solheim said she’s grateful to her former boss for hiring her despite her history and then selling her the business.

That said, “I am not Barronnelle.”

PFLAG Benton/Franklin, which supports LGBTQ+ people, their families and friends, received a $10,000 donation when the case was settled — $5,000 from Stutzman and a $5,000 match from Freed and Ingersoll.

The settlement money supports small grants for nonmedical gender-affirming care, such as purchasing binders, makeup, undergarments and toiletries, said Carly Coburn, who recently completed a four-year term as chair.

Coburn said the local PFLAG chapter is “thrilled” that Arlene’s new owner is expressing support for the community. Members are eager to visit and learn more.

“Once in a while we do get the proper arc for justice for the community and for equity,” she said.

Solheim said she considered changing the name of Arlene’s, but decided to embrace a history that is greater than its most recent chapter.

Sponsored

She’s the fourth owner for the business founded by its namesake, Arlene Douglas, who sold it to Stutzman’s mother, Dottie, in 1978. She, in turn, passed it to her daughter.

Solheim said there’s more to the Arlene’s story than the most recent controversy.

She said the business has been a beloved destination for flowers for generations, a history she wants to honor. She wants to reclaim that history.

She’s had customers come in preparing to berate staff. She hopes those days are gone.

“I’m not about that. I will serve anyone who comes in.”