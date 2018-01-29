CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Why did the chicken cross the road? In New Hampshire, another question may be: Did it have permission?

The Legislature is considering a bill that would make trespassing fowl a violation, not for the chicken but for its owners. Under the proposal, anyone who knowingly, recklessly or negligently allows fowl to enter or travel over someone else’s property without permission can be convicted of a violation.

The law already makes such trespassing illegal when it comes to sheep, goats, cattle, horses or swine.

The House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee is holding a public hearing on the bill Tuesday.