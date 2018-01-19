PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say trespassers continue to venture into areas closed after a Columbia River Gorge wildfire to get to nature attractions despite dangers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that authorities have handed out trespassing citations to 49 people and let off hundreds with a warning.

They say half of the citations were issued after the Multnomah Falls Lodge reopened in November.

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area spokeswoman Rachel Pawlitz says a fence has not stopped some from trekking to a lower viewing platform to look at the falls.

Officials say hazards such as landslides, falling trees and tumbling rocks exists.

Pawlitz says there are also logjams that have formed on the streams and above waterfalls that can bursts and flash flood or rockfall threats.

